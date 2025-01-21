Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of being in ‘love with Ravana’ amid ‘Ramayan deer’ remark row

Amid a row over 'deer in Ramayana' remark, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of being in love with Ravana. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference after BJP released its second manifesto.(ANI)

Addressing a press conference, the former Delhi chief minister said the BJP had a "demonic nature" and it would gulp down slum dwellers like demons.

“Yesterday I said that Ravana came as a golden deer and Mother Sita wanted that deer. They are saying that it was not Ravana (who came as a deer) but it was demon Marichi instead. The entire BJP is protesting outside my house and asking why I insulted Ravana. They love Ravana so much. They are demonic. I want to warn the people living in slums and poor sections of Delhi that these people will gulp you down like demons if they come to power," Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

BJP attacks Arvind Kejriwal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari said that his statements prove he has no connection to the Hindu religion or Sanatan Dharma. He also labelled Kejriwal a "Vidharmi".

"I am not at all surprised by his statement because we know that Arvind Kejriwal tries to be a 'Chunavi' Hindu during elections. He has been exposed. All those things he said yesterday prove that he has no connection with the Hindu religion and Sanatan. The world knows about the golden deer (in Ramayana). This Vidharmi Arvind Kejriwal is saying that Ravan came in disguise as the deer," Tiwari told reporters.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva questioned Arvind Kejriwal's sudden interest in temples. He accused Kejriwal of "insulting" Sanatan Dharma and "misinterpreting" Ramcharitmanas.

The Delhi assembly election will be conducted in a single phase on February 5. The results will be declared on February 8.