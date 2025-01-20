BJP will end all welfare plans, Kejriwal says in Delhi rally

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday addressed a rally in east Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar, making a strong pitch for his party’s welfare schemes and alleging that voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would mean losing all benefits provided by the Delhi government. Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting in support of party candidate Deepak Singla (left) in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

Speaking at a “Jansabha” in Vishwas Nagar — a BJP stronghold where AAP has consistently failed to win since 2013 — Kejriwal warned that if the BJP retained power, the free electricity scheme would end, government schools would deteriorate, and Mohalla Clinics would shut down.

Kejriwal, along with other AAP leaders, visited Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, and Gandhi Nagar ahead of the assembly polls. In Vishwas Nagar, BJP’s Om Prakash Sharma, a three-time MLA, is contesting again against AAP’s Deepak Singla.

“Do not press the lotus button on election day—not even by mistake,” Kejriwal said. “If you ask the BJP what work they’ve done, they’ll only abuse me. That’s their manifesto: abuse Kejriwal. They’re the ‘Gaali Galoch Party.’”

Reflecting on his political journey, Kejriwal said, “Ten years ago, you chose a small man like me to care for 20 million people. Whatever I’ve achieved for Delhi, I couldn’t have done it without your support.”

He highlighted the state of electricity before the AAP’s government in Delhi, recalling frequent power cuts that plagued city residents, especially in summer.

“Today, there are no power cuts in Delhi. But if you press the lotus button on February 5, you’ll see power cuts again,” he said.

Drawing comparisons, he claimed that people in Gujarat pay ₹4,500 for 400 units of electricity, while Delhi residents pay only ₹800. He also invited residents to call friends in nearby cities like Gurugram or Faridabad, where power cuts of 10-12 hours are reportedly common.

Turning to education, Kejriwal asked the crowd if government schools had improved. While most responded positively, some stayed silent.

“Visit Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, or Bihar—their schools are in ruins. If you vote for the BJP, your children will never forgive you for ruining their future,” he said.

Kejriwal also defended AAP’s Mohalla Clinics, claiming they had benefited over 50 million people in five years.

He criticised BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma for opposing the establishment of more clinics in the area. “I told Sharma (BJP’s Om Prakash Sharma) ‘banwalo clinic’, but he refused… This is because you chose the wrong MLA,” he said. “The BJP has promised to shut our clinics if they come to power.”

The AAP leader also blamed the BJP for the hike in Delhi Jal Board bills, which he linked to his imprisonment. He promised to cancel these hefty bills if the AAP wins.

At his next stop, Krishna Nagar, he made similar accusations against the BJP, and said, “I made water free for everyone, then they put me in jail over a false case... I don’t know what conspiracy they cooked up with the LG but when I came back, people told me that they have received water bills of thousands and lakhs... All these bills are wrong, don’t pay. After elections, your Kejriwal will waive them off.”

He further promised to establish three mohalla clinics in every ward of Krishna Nagar, and at the Gandhi Nagar rally, he said four mohalla clinics will be built in each ward.

Criticising the BJP’s handling of law and order, Kejriwal said, “The BJP controls policing in Delhi, and they’ve ruined it. Gang wars are rampant, and women, children, and businessmen are unsafe. People are receiving extortion calls demanding crores.”

He accused the BJP of failing to address Delhi’s issues, claiming they only focus on abusing him. To emphasise his point, he pulled out a list of alleged abuses directed at him by BJP leaders.

Kejriwal said the AAP and BJP are running an “aadhi-aadhi sarkar”. He said that policing and security are only under the BJP and they have “ruined” them.

The rally also saw participation from locals, who expressed mixed feelings about the political promises.

Sujata Devi, 33, a homemaker sat with her friends and listened to the speech. She said, “How do we know if the roads will be improved? Before the AAP and the BJP, there was Congress. They did nothing. We live on rent and there is no free electricity. We have to pay at least ₹2,000 every month. We don’t know who to trust.”

Harish Chawla, a resident of Arya Nagar, highlighted poor infrastructure and health services.

“Nobody comes here after winning. The roads are a mess, mohalla clinics lack doctors, and sewer management is terrible. During the rains, our house was flooded. My grandmother, who is in her 80s, suffered immensely. I hope the AAP fixes this,” he said.