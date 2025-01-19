On ‘attack’ on his car, Arvind Kejriwal says ‘Delhi has never seen such poll campaign…’

Delhi has never seen such poll campaign when efforts made to attack a former chief minister, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday over the alleged stone attack at his car a day before. AAP claimed that stones were hurled at Arvind Kejriwal's vehicle when he was campaigning in the New Delhi constituency on Saturday. (HT_PRINT/Arvind Yadav)

AAP on Saturday alleged that stones were thrown at former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's car while he was campaigning in the New Delhi constituency.

Delhi chief minister Atishi on Saturday said alleged that AAP's rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is conspiring to "eliminate" Arvind Kejriwal as they cannot defeat him.

CM Atishi claimed that one of the persons involved in an alleged attack on his car last evening is "frequently seen" with Parvesh Verma, who is contesting the Delhi assembly polls against AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Reacting to the AAP's allegation of the stone attack, Parvesh Verma has alleged the vehicle hit three youths who had been protesting against the AAP chief.

Parvesh Verma claimed it was Kejriwal who “asked the driver to crush them”.

Addressing a joint press conference in Delhi with party MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack.

"The people who attacked Arvind Kejriwal and threw stones at his car are serious offenders with cases registered against them, including of robbery and attempt to murder," news agency PTI quoted Atishi.

Attacker close to Parvesh Verma, claims AAP

Atishi claimed the name of one of the alleged attackers is Rahul alias Shanky and he is "closely associated" with Parvesh Verma.

"This individual who has multiple criminal cases against him was involved in the attack. He is frequently seen with Verma. They want to eliminate Arvind Kejriwal," she added.

Sanjay Singh said at the presser, "The BJP is unable to defeat us in the assembly polls, so they are resorting to such tactics to remove Arvind Kejriwal from their way."

The alleged attack has sparked a fresh political slugfest between the two parties as Delhi gears up for the February 5 elections.

While voting for Delhi assembly election is taking place across all 70 seats on February 5, the counting of votes will take place on February 8.