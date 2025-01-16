Menu Explore
Court sends notice to Delhi CM Atishi, MP Sanjay Singh in defamation case

PTI |
Jan 16, 2025 01:28 PM IST

The defamation complaint alleged that Atishi and Singh "deliberately caused harm to the goodwill of Dikshit"

A Delhi court on Thursday issued notice to Chief Minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh on a criminal defamation complaint filed by former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh put his mobile on speaker mode to give proof of voter deletion in New Delhi District during a Press Conference with Chief Minister Atishi and senior leader Raghav Chadha at Party HQ in New Delhi, India, on Monday.(Hindustan Times/Vipin Kumar)
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh put his mobile on speaker mode to give proof of voter deletion in New Delhi District during a Press Conference with Chief Minister Atishi and senior leader Raghav Chadha at Party HQ in New Delhi, India, on Monday.(Hindustan Times/Vipin Kumar)

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal directed the AAP leaders to file a reply by January 27, when the court will further hear the matter.

The defamation complaint alleged that Atishi and Singh "deliberately caused harm to the goodwill of Dikshit".

It claimed that at a press conference Atishi and Singh had alleged that Dikshit not only took crores of rupees from the BJP, but the Congress also colluded with the BJP to defeat AAP.

Dikshit is contesting the Delhi assembly polls against former CM Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency.

See More
