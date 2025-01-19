Delhi CM Atishi claims alleged Arvind Kejriwal attacker involved in campaign for BJP's Parvesh Verma

Delhi chief minister Atishi on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the alleged attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, saying the stone thrown ‘could have been fatal’ for anyone. Atishi, AAP's Candidate from Kalkaji Constituency arrives to file her Nomination papers for upcoming Vidhan Sabha Elections at DM Office South East District in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

She also said that the alleged attacker was connected with BJP’s New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma and that he is involved in the former MP’s election campaign.

"Yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal's car was attacked by BJP goons in New Delhi Vidhan Sabha. If that stone had hit someone, it could have been fatal. Who was the one who attacked Arvind Kejriwal? There was a man, Rahul alias Sankey, who was seen in the attack. He is always seen with Parvesh Verma and is involved in his campaigning,” Atishi said in a press conference.

The AAP leader also listed out the cases against the alleged attacker, saying that it was clear that he was sent to attack the former chief minister.

“This person has cases of an attempt to commit robbery, which can lead to a punishment of 7 years, cases under the Arms Act, which can lead to a punishment of 2 years, there is an FIR in Shakarpur police station, which has sections of robbery and attempt to murder, which can lead to a punishment of 10 years, there is a case in Paharganj police station. It is clear that a criminal was sent to attack Arvind Kejriwal," she said.

The alleged attack on Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that Arvind Kejriwal's vehicle was attacked by “Bharatiya Janata Party goons” during his election campaign in the New Delhi constituency on Saturday. The ruling party claimed that Parvesh Verma's supporters attacked Arvind Kejriwal with bricks and stones while he was campaigning.

The BJP leader rejected the allegation, and instead countered by claiming that it was Arvind Kejriwal's vehicle which hit two youngsters.

Parvesh Verma is in the electoral fray against former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sandeep Dikshit of the Congress in the New Delhi assembly constituency. Both have filed their nominations and exuded confidence in the victory of their parties.