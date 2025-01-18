BJP's Parvesh Verma claims Arvind Kejriwal ordered driver to crush 3 youths, refutes AAP's 'attack' charge

Reacting to the Aam Aadmi Party's allegation that Arvind Kejriwal's car was attacked during campaigning on Saturday, BJP leader Parvesh Verma alleged that the vehicle hit three youths who had been protesting against the AAP chief. Verma, the party's New Delhi assembly constituency candidate, claimed it was Kejriwal who asked the driver of the car to crush them. Parvesh Verma, the BJP candidate from the New Delhi constituency, during a roadshow in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

"When AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal was campaigning door-to-door near Lal Bahadur Sadan, people of the New Delhi assembly constituency were asking questions to Kejriwal about employment etc...When three residents named Vishal, Abhishek and Rohit who are unemployed tried to ask questions to Kejriwal, Punjab Police beat them up and a worker's phone was broken," Verma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Parvesh Verma further said that Kejriwal signalled the driver to crush them.

"AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal's car hit the three youths and the driver of the car applied brakes after seeing the three youths but Arvind Kejriwal signalled the driver to crush them... They have been injured... This is an attempt to murder and I am going to the police station... The three youths will also file an FIR and a case of attempt to murder will also be registered," he added.

He called the Aam Aadmi Party's allegation "baseless".

What is the AAP's allegation?

The Aam Aadmi Party wrote on X today that Kejriwal was attacked by the "people" of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma.

"Fearing defeat, BJP panicked, got its goons to attack Arvind Kejriwal While BJP candidate Pravesh Verma was campaigning, goons of BJP candidate Pravesh Verma attacked Arvind Kejriwal with bricks and stones and tried to hurt him so that he could not campaign. BJP people, Kejriwal ji is not going to be scared of your cowardly attack, the people of Delhi will give you a befitting reply," AAP wrote on X.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said Parvesh Verma was also campaigning at the spot when the incident took place.

"Today again BJP goons attacked Arvind Kejriwal, who was campaigning in New Delhi Vidhan Sabha, with stones... When Parvesh Verma was campaigning on the ground there, he was stunned to see that even after distributing so much money and doing all the black deeds, the public was with Arvind Kejriwal," she said.

She also urged the Election Commission to take action over the alleged attack.

"This attack is extremely condemnable. The Election Commission does not want a peaceful election to take place in the New Delhi Assembly. Its eyes are shut... Immediate action should be taken on this. I hope the eyes of the Election Commission will open," she said.

The Delhi election will be conducted in a single phase on February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

Parvesh Verma will take on Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat. Earlier this month, AAP alleged that Verma had been distributing shoes, money and blankets to influence the voters of the constituency.