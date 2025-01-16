‘Arvind Kejriwal fears defeat’: BJP's Parvesh Verma on charges of giving away shoes to voters

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Verma on Thursday rejected allegations of distributing money and items including shoes and sarees ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly elections. BJP's Parvesh Verma and Arvind Kejriwal

Verma claimed the allegations were made out of “fear of defeat” faced by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP is going to form the government in Delhi as people are fed up with the "lies and failures" of Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Verma told PTI in an interview.

AAP has accused Verma of distributing ₹1,100 to women besides shoes, sarees, and blankets in the New Delhi constituency, where the BJP leader is contesting against Kejriwal.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police to probe Arvind Kejriwal's allegations against BJP's Parvesh Verma: Election official

"All these allegations are baseless and result of Kejriwal's panic in view of his imminent defeat. He should calmly contest the elections and tell the people of New Delhi about the works done by him," Verma said.

On the AAP's allegations of the BJP manipulating the voters' list in New Delhi, he said, "Around 60,000 votes have been deleted between the previous Assembly elections in 2020 and the elections this year. Were these votes deleted by Kejriwal? I wasn't in the constituency at that time."

Kejriwal is "baffled" because he can clearly see his "defeat" in the elections, the BJP leader said, adding that is why he is levelling allegations against him and spreading "lies" every day.

"Kejriwal will lose his deposit when the results are announced on February 8 and will slip to the third place. Sandeep Dikshit of the Congress will secure the second place," he claimed.

‘Disgraceful for Kejriwal to claim to be Delhi Ka Dulha’: Parvesh Verma

Verma also lashed out at the AAP and Kejriwal for using the word "Dulha" to target the BJP and asking the saffron party about its chief ministerial face.

The AAP has been mocking the BJP calling it 'Bin Dulhe Ki Barat" for not having a chief ministerial face in the polls.

"This is absurd to use the term 'Dulha' for the chief ministerial candidate because we consider Delhi our mother. It is disgraceful for him to claim to be 'Delhi ka Dulha'," Verma said.

The AAP national convener cannot become the chief minister of Delhi again, the BJP leader asserted.

"Kejriwal cannot become the chief minister of Delhi in this life because of his bail condition in the excise policy case. So, he should tell people who is the AAP's CM face -- whether its Amantulah Khan, Imran Hussain or Somnath Bharti," he said.

(With PTI inputs)