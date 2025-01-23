Arvind Kejriwal claims his car was attacked in Hari Nagar, blames Amit Shah

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that his car was attacked in the capital's Hari Nagar on Thursday. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters during an election campaign rally ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls in New Delhi on January 22.(PTI)

In a post on X, Kejriwal alleged that the Delhi Police allowed supporters of the rival candidates, who he claims attacked his car, to enter his public meeting.

He also accused Union home minister Amit Shah of being behind the alleged attack. Kejriwal also accused the Delhi Police of being “the personal army of the BJP.”

“Today in Hari Nagar, the police allowed the opposition candidate's men to enter my public meeting and then attacked my car,” Kejriwal wrote in a post on X. “All this is happening on the orders of Amit Shah. Amit Shah has made the Delhi Police the personal army of the BJP.”

He also criticised the Election Commission of India, saying that the poll body is unable to take any action against such attacks.

“Major questions are being raised on the Election Commission that the national president of a national party and its leaders are being constantly attacked and the Election Commission is unable to take any effective action,” he wrote on X.

Last week, the Aam Aadmi Party had alleged that Arvind Kejriwal's vehicle was attacked by “Bharatiya Janata Party goons” during his election campaign in the New Delhi constituency on January 18.

The party claimed that supporters of BJP's Pravesh Verma attacked Kejriwal's car with bricks and stones while he was campaigning.

The allegations were denied by Verma, who in turn claimed that it was Arvind Kejriwal's vehicle which hit two youngsters. “When the people were asking questions, @ArvindKejriwal hit two youngsters with his car. Both were taken to Lady Harding Hospital. Seeing defeat in front, he forgot the value of people's lives. I am going to the hospital,” Parvesh Verma posted on X.

The elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are going to be held on February 5. While AAP is seeking to retain power for a third consecutive term, the BJP is making concerted efforts to rule Delhi again after 26 years and the Congress is fighting hard to remain relevant in the national capital.