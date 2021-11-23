Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Chaudhary tweet pics after meeting, hint at poll alliance

Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary shared pictures with captions which indicate that a deal may be close between the regional parties as they look to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in UP.
Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary met on Tuesday sparking speculations that their respective outfits may contest the 2022 UP elections together. (Twitter/@jayantrld)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary on Tuesday tweeted photos of their meeting giving heft to speculations that both the parties are firming up to form an alliance ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls next year.

Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary shared pictures with captions which indicate that a deal may be close between the regional parties as they look to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in UP.

“Heading towards change with Jayant Chaudhary,” Akhilesh tweeted in Hindi sharing a photo of both and shortly afterwards the RLD leader also tweeted a photo of their meeting with a similar caption.

Jayant Chaudhary earlier while speaking to HT said the Samajwadi Party has a “credible base” in Uttar Pradesh when asked about coalitions ahead of the polls which are seen as a precursor to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“We were working on creating a viable alternative to the BJP and a strong opposition platform. We will go forward in that direction,” Chaudhary said while confirming that both parties held discussions.

“Within the opposition, Samajwadi Party has a credible base across the state. We are in conversation with them,” he said.

The SP and RLD have contested assembly elections and Lok Sabha bypolls together since 2017. 

akhilesh yadav jayant chaudhary uttar pradesh
