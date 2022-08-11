Akhilesh Yadav takes dig at UP govt over viral video of Firozabad constable

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the Uttar Pradesh government by sharing the video of a constable from Firozabad district who was seen crying over the poor quality of food being given in the mess.

Sharing the video on the microblogging site Twitter, the leader of opposition in the state wrote, “Is there anyone listening to the policeman of UP crying with hunger in the noise of the pseudo-festival of Amrit Mahotsav?”

The video had gone viral featuring a police constable from the Firozabad district who was sobbing in front of a crowd, complaining about the poor quality of mess food being given, which he says even dogs cannot eat.

The Firozabad police has spoken on the matter tweeting that the CO City is investigating the quality of the food.

In the video, holding a plate of rotis, dal and rice, the constable, Manoj Kumar cried that despite repeated complaints, no action was taken. “After long hours of duty, this is what we eat,” he wailed while displaying the roti to the crowd.

Sharing his plight, he further says that he would not have pleaded like this, referring to the video, had some action been taken by the superiors. He added that he tried reaching DG, ADG but nobody heard his pleas.

The constable also said in the video that he has been threatened that he will be dismissed from his duty, dare he tries to take the complaint further.

