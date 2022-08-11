Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Akhilesh Yadav takes dig at UP govt over viral video of Firozabad constable

Akhilesh Yadav takes dig at UP govt over viral video of Firozabad constable

india news
Published on Aug 11, 2022 04:28 PM IST
The video had gone viral featuring a police constable from the Firozabad district who was sobbing in front of a crowd, complaining about the poor quality of mess food.
(Pic for representation)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Nisha Anand | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the Uttar Pradesh government by sharing the video of a constable from Firozabad district who was seen crying over the poor quality of food being given in the mess.

Sharing the video on the microblogging site Twitter, the leader of opposition in the state wrote, “Is there anyone listening to the policeman of UP crying with hunger in the noise of the pseudo-festival of Amrit Mahotsav?”

The video had gone viral featuring a police constable from the Firozabad district who was sobbing in front of a crowd, complaining about the poor quality of mess food being given, which he says even dogs cannot eat.

RELATED STORIES

The Firozabad police has spoken on the matter tweeting that the CO City is investigating the quality of the food.

In the video, holding a plate of rotis, dal and rice, the constable, Manoj Kumar cried that despite repeated complaints, no action was taken. “After long hours of duty, this is what we eat,” he wailed while displaying the roti to the crowd.

Also Read | ‘Good start’: Akhilesh says like Bharat Chhodo, new slogan is coming from Bihar

Sharing his plight, he further says that he would not have pleaded like this, referring to the video, had some action been taken by the superiors. He added that he tried reaching DG, ADG but nobody heard his pleas.

The constable also said in the video that he has been threatened that he will be dismissed from his duty, dare he tries to take the complaint further.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
firozabad akhilesh yadav uttar pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP