Akhilesh Yadav terms Soren's arrest ‘anti-tribal action’, predicts ‘historic BJP defeat’ in Lok Sabha elections

Denouncing the arrest of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of anti-tribal actions and undemocratic practices. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.(HT_PRINT)

Yadav asserted, "Jharkhand will not bow down!" as he lambasted the BJP for what he described as their "anti-tribal face" coming to the forefront in the state. He praised Soren as a "courageous warrior" dedicated to protecting tribal rights and standing against corruption and exploitation in Jharkhand.

"The treatment meted out to Hemant Soren is an insult to the public opinion of Jharkhand," Yadav said in a post on X, asserting that the people of the state would express their discontent at the ballot box, spelling out a "historic defeat" for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on Wednesday night after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader demitted the office of chief minister of the state. While there have been several chief ministers who have resigned in the past while facing legal charges, Soren is the first sitting head of a regional party to be arrested without any formal charges brought against him.

Accusing the BJP of resorting to desperate measures to cling to power amid challenges such as inflation, unemployment, and corruption, Yadav alleged that the party was orchestrating arrests and even tampering with ballot papers to maintain its grip on governance.

"BJP has already lost the 2024 elections morally," Yadav asserted, claiming that their political defeat was imminent.

“Seeing such undemocratic actions of BJP, even those who voted for them have already retreated this time,” he said.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Samajwadi Part are key members of the opposition coalition known by the acronym INDIA, which was formed last year to fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speculation has been swirling for months that the Enforcement Directorate may also target Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, another key leader of INDIA bloc over a bribery scandal.