After meeting with Yogi, Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal follows PM on Twitter

SP chief Akhilesh denied a ticket to Shivpal’s son Aditya Yadav and sparked a ‘fresh rift’ in the relationship.
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav with his nephew and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.(PTI file photo)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 04:17 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Shivpal Singh Yadav, younger brother of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle of Akhilesh Yadav, started following Prime Minister Narendra Modi and current UP CM Yogi Adityanath on micro-blogging site Twitter.

The move comes after Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal met Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow last Wednesday at the latter’s residence.

The recent events have triggered speculations that he may quit the SP-led alliance to join the BJP. Shivpal Yadav had contested the recent Assembly polls on the SP symbol. He skipped the Opposition alliance's Monday meeting and also ‘delayed’ oath as a member of the Assembly, indicating that all is not well between both leaders, news agency PTI reported.

PSP-L spokesperson Deepak Mishra had previously informed PTI that ‘Shivpalji had got a proposal from the BJP earlier too’ but he did switch sides as he has worked with Samajwadi Party workers and ‘led them in all their struggles.’

After being at loggerheads since 2017 and Shivpal Yadav launching his political outfit, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia). In 2019, Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle decided to mend fences just before the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. However, in the recently concluded UP Assembly elections, SP chief Akhilesh denied a ticket to Shivpal’s son Aditya Yadav and sparked a ‘fresh rift’ in the relationship.

It is being speculated that the BJP might send Shivpal Yadav to the Rajya Sabha and give his Jaswantnagar Assembly seat to Aditya Yadav. Eleven Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh would be falling vacant between April and July.

With PTI inputs

