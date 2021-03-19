Alarmed over Covid-19 surge MHA writes to states, asks for compliance with norms

Alarmed over a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections in the country, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Friday shot off a letter to all states and union territories, asking them to strictly enforce Covid appropriate behaviour, such as wearing of masks, hand hygiene and social distancing among people.

The home ministry has also said that the rise in Covid-19 cases is largely due to laxity of people, particularly in crowded places, while asking the states/UTs to follow the Covid-19 guidelines issued by it on January 27 urging people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

It has also alerted that due precaution must be taken considering the festival season, particularly Holi, is coming up.

Over 39,000 cases, the highest since November 28, were reported across the country on Thursday out of which over 25,000 were reported from Maharashtra alone.

“After the steady decline in Covid-19 cases for about 5 months, for the last few weeks, the number of Covid-19 cases are showing an increasing trend in several parts of the country. It has been observed that it is largely due to laxity in the observance of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour by the people, especially in crowded places,” Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said in his letter to states on Friday.

“Keeping in view the fresh surge of cases and upcoming festivals, it will be important to ensure compliance of the guidelines and to strictly enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, such as wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing among people,” he added.

He urged all the states to take measures for creating awareness among people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and simultaneously take necessary action for its strict enforcement, so as to fully overcome the pandemic.

In its January 27 guidelines, MHA had opened up all economic activity across the country.

There are no signs of any sort of lockdown by the Centre as yet.