Alert sounded as water level rises in rivers in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh

Authorities have sounded an alert in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh as several river are flowing above the danger mark in Uttarakhand, while the water level in Ganga has risen in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh as well.

In Uttarakhand, Ganga is above the danger mark in both Haridwar and Rishikesh, while Bhagirathi has exceeded the level at Devprayag in Tehri district. According to data available on the website of the Central Water Commission (CWC), Ganga’s water level is at 294.1 metres, which is 0.10 metres above the danger mark.

“In Rishikesh, Ganga is flowing four metres above the water level. In Devprayag, water in Bhagirathi is at 465 metres, or two metres above the danger level, and is showing a rising trend,” CWC superintending engineer Rajesh Kumar said.

Residents of villages on the banks of Ganga and Bhagirathi in the hill state have been shifted to shelters being run by the respective district administrations, and to other safe locations, officials said.

Meanwhile, in Chamoli, Alaknanda is flowing two metres above the danger mark, while the corresponding figure for Pindar in Karnaprayag is 1.5 metres, Chamoli District Disaster Management Office said.

Uttarakhand has been lashed by heavy rains over the last three days, with 142 mm of rainfall in Chamoli on Saturday, while Karnaprayag received 136 mm of rainfall. It was measured at 128mm in Pauri district’s Sri Nagar, 103.8mm in Rudraprayag, 97.2mm in Joshimath and 53 mm in Rishikesh.

Meanwhile, district authorities in Muzaffarnagar in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh have alerted people against venturing near Ganga in view of the river’s rising water level. “As a precautionary measure, people have been asked not to go near the river after 375,000 cusec of water was released from a barrage in Haridwar,” subdivisional magistrate Jayendra Kumar said.

The water level in the river has been on the rise, according to officials.

(With inputs from PTI)