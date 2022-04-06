Aligarh University professor given show-cause notice over 'mythical references'

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to a professor for 'hurting religious sentiments' of students and staff after presenting content 'on the mythical reference of rape'. In a brief order shared by news agency ANI, the university said it 'strongly condemned' the material presented and asked a Dr Jitendra Kumar, reportedly part of the university's Faculty of Medicine to submit his reply within 24 hours.

"The Aligarh Muslim University and the Faculty of Medicine strongly condemned the content of a slide on the mythical reference of rape and issued a show cause notice to Dr Jitendra Kumar for hurting the religious sentiments of the students, staff, and citizens," the AMU statement said.

A two-member inquiry committee has also been set up by the university, on the recommendation of the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Professor Rakesh Bhargava, to look into the matter.

Dr Jitendra Kumar has also tendered an unconditional apology.

The slide in question sparked a massive row after it was shared on social media.

Several tweets were made to the Uttar Pradesh Police regarding the assistant professor's post and people also slammed him for indecent and obscene remarks about gods and goddesses.

(With inputs from agency)