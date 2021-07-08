'All 12-digit numbers are not Aadhaar': UIDAI tweets steps to avoid fraud

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Thursday warned that all 12-digit numbers are not Aadhaar. It has issued caution against such frauds asking Aadhaar card verification before accepting it as an identity proof.

The statutory authority has said that Aadhaar card verification online is possible in simple steps by logging in at the direct UIDAI link --resident.uidai.gov.in/verify.

"All 12-digit numbers are not Aadhaar. It is recommended that the Aadhaar should be verified before accepting it as identity proof," the UIDAI tweeted.

Aadhar has emerged as one of the most important documents from availing public schemes. From taxes to vaccines everything is linked to this one identity proof.

Here is the step by step guide on how to verify Aadhaar card online:

First login at the direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/verify. Enter the 12-digit number. Enter the security code or Captcha. Click at the 'Proceed to Verify' option. Authenticity of the 12-digit number will appear on your computer monitor or Smartphone’s screen.