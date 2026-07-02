All 500 police stations in Bengal get cyber, women help desks

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday launched cyber help desks and women help-desks in all the 500 police stations across the state. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during a cabinet meeting at Nabanna, in Howrah on Thursday. (ANI)

“Cybercrime has taken the shape of an epidemic. Even the marginalised people, who share their account numbers while filling up forms for various social schemes, are being targeted. These people have very little money in their accounts and depend on the financial assistance given by the government. Every week elderly citizens approach me during Janata Darbar with such complaints. They complaint that their entire savings have been looted,” said Adhikari.

He was addressing an administrative programme at the state secretariat. The chief minister also launched the all-women Durga Surksha Squads in municipal towns.

“We plan to appoint a senior IPS of ADG or IG officer who will be in-charge of all the cyber help desks and cybercrime police stations across the state and work in close co-ordination with the union home ministry,” he said.

“Providing security to women tops the list of priorities of this government. The government will follow a zero-tolerance policy. I am aware that there is shortage of man-power and infrastructure and you had to accommodate the helpdesks inside the same police station. But even then, I would request you to try and ensure that no complaints related to these services reach my office through the government’s helpline,” the chief minister said.

“The cyber help desks will remain active 24x7 and will ensure speedy registration of cases with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) through the helpline 1930. Time is very crucial in cracking cases of cybercrime,” said Siddh Nath Gupta, state director general of police.

“The women help desks will not just register FIRs related to crime against women, but will also help victims of domestic violence, arrange counselling for victims and help women during an emergency situation,” Gupta said.

The chief minister also directed the state police not to suppress any case and share all statistics and data related to crime with the Union home ministry.

“The previous government didn’t share data with the centre. We shouldn’t hide numbers. If we know what is the disease we can come up with the treatment,” said Adhikari.