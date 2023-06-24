‘All are united’: Mufti dismisses talks of differences during Patna Oppn meet

A day after the meeting in Patna of top leaders of 15 political parties to form an ant-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said they (the participants) were all united and dismissed talks of any differences.

Jammu and Kashmir PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo)

She said the opposition parties were united and resolved to take forward their campaign to save the ‘idea of India’ and protect the constitution being bulldozed by the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre.

Mufti, who has stayed back to visit a few tourism destinations in Nalanda and Patna City, rejected reports about Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal’s annoyance with the Congress over its approach over Centre’s ordinance on the Delhi government and said they (APP leaders) attended the meeting full length and also had lunch.

“The meeting was convened for a bigger cause and not to discuss the ordinance. He (Kejriwal) should discuss the ordinance issue with the Congress,” said Mufti.

Earlier in the day, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav also dismissed the speculations that AAP is upset over Congress not clarifying its stand over the centre’s ordinance on administrative services in Delhi. “Nobody is upset. The meeting was fruitful. At the Shimla meeting next month, there will be talk on common minimum programme (CMP), policies and other issues,” he told reporters.

He added that the leaders from Kashmir to Kanyakumari have pledged to defeat the fascist forces and stressed next year’s general polls would be the election about people and not about any individual.

Meanwhile, lashing out at the Centre for the atrocious approach adopted by the BJP-led government at the Centre towards J&K, Mufti said the Centre had disintegrated the state in the name of ‘Indianisation’ of Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 unconstitutionally and jailing thousands of leaders and youth.

Appreciating Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s role in uniting the opposition, the PDP leader said it was high time that they (opposition parties) should unite and sensitise the people about the basic issues the nation is grappling with.

Accusing the BJP of misleading the nation on real issues, Mufti said that the country was not just grappling with the ‘Hindu-Muslim issue’ while attacking the Centre on wrestlers’ protests in Delhi and on the farmers’ issue.

“Why women wrestlers are made to run here and there for justice, while the perpetrators are the crime are moving scott-free? They are not Muslims, nor Bilkis Banos. Farmers are being run over,” she said.