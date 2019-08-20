All CAPF personnel to now retire at 60: MHA directive

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 01:45 IST

All personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will now retire at a uniform age of 60 years, a ministry of home affairs order said Monday.

Assam Rifles (AR), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) form a part of CAPF and are deployed across the country. Except for Assam Rifles and CISF, personnel between the ranks of jawan and commandant in the CAPFs used to retire at the age of 57.

In a January order, the Delhi high court called the policy of different age of superannuation in these four forces as “discriminatory and unconstitutional”, saying that it created two classes in the uniformed forces.

The Union home ministry in its order directed all the forces to “comply with the court order and amend provisions of rules”.

Personnel who had retired and approached court for clarification will be deemed “not superannuated”, the MHA order said.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 01:45 IST