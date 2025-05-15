All flights to Srinagar restored as India-Pakistan tensions ease, says civil aviation minister

Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday said that all flights to Srinagar have been restored as tensions between India and Pakistan ease following a ceasefire understanding. Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu says we 'have to stand with Kashmir's economy'(PTI File Photo)

He urged people from all over India to visit the Kashmir Valley. Naidu said, “We have opened all flight schedules from today (May 15) — whether it’s Delhi, Mumbai, or other connections, all have been restored,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

“People here are going through a difficult time in terms of tourism, economy, and business. All flight connections to Srinagar have been restored. Kashmir is safe. We want people to visit again. We must support Kashmir’s economy,” the minister added.

He added, “The flight operations at Srinagar airport have resumed. I met the locals here who voiced that tourism should be encouraged. The government will take all necessary steps in this direction.”

He further added that he visited Srinagar to check the situation at the airport and praised the armed forces for their valour in Operation Sindoor. He said their accurate attacks on terrorists in Pakistan are something to be proud of.

Naidu said, “I have come to Srinagar in my capacity as the Civil Aviation Minister to review the situation at the airport here. Secondly, I want to thank and salute our armed forces for the success in Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the terror incident that happened in Pahalgam. The terror camps were attacked with precision. The armed forces paid attention not to affect civilians (in Pakistan).”

The minister said he wanted to thank the airport staff and officials in person for being brave during the recent troubles.

“During the period of tension in the last three weeks, the civil aviation ministry had closed airports for reasons of security, including Srinagar airport. I wanted to personally meet our officials and staffers at the airport and encourage them for their bravery,” Naidu added.