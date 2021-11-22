All issues have been addressed, says Sachin Pilot after Rajasthan cabinet rejig

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said he is happy that all issues he had raised, including the representation of Dalits, were addressed by chief minister Ashok Gehlot in the Cabinet reshuffle.

“Four Dalits have been included in the Cabinet. This is a big message. At the same time, the representation of tribals and women has been increased. This was a necessary step and the party and the government worked hard to take it forward,” Pilot told reporters at his residence here.

“I am happy that the issues raised, including increasing representation of Dalits, have been addressed by the party leadership,” he added.

Five of Pilot’s loyalists were among 15 ministers inducted in the rejig which was necessitated following the former deputy chief minister’s rebellion against Gehlot last year. The rebellion had prompted the Congress to form a three-member committee to look into the issues raised by Pilot.

Since then, the demand for a cabinet reshuffle and equal representation of all castes and communities were raised for several months by the Pilot camp, consisting of 18 Congress MLAs, excluding the party leader.

The Cabinet rejig, which took place late on Saturday, was the first in the Gehlot government, which will complete three years of its term next month. The council of ministers now has 19 cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state, apart from the chief minister.

“It has been tried that no one should be left out and the decision has been made keeping in view every section and region. The representation of Scheduled Caste and women has increased manifold in the cabinet. This in itself is very important which we all should welcome,” Pilot said.

“The work has been done to give representation, participation in proper proportion to the (Dalit) section which has always stood with the Congress. For this, I thank Congress president Sonia Gandhi, (party in-charge of state) Ajay Maken, Ashok Gehlot and Govind Singh Dotasra. They discussed with all the leaders and such a big reshuffle has been done with a very comprehensive approach and after taking feedback from all the leaders and workers,” he added.

The senior Congress leader also said that after the reshuffle, the state Congress was likely to be revamped to help the party take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2023 assembly elections.

The former deputy chief minister also denied any factionalism in the party.

“There is only one faction, the faction of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and we all are the members. It will be our endeavour to move forward collectively and win the next assembly elections,” he said.

Asked what role he would assume now, Pilot said he will wait for the party to decide.

Speculations are rife that the senior Congress leader would be appointed as the general secretary in-charge of an important state which will go to polls next year.

“I have always worked for the party. My aim is to bring Congress back to power in 2023,” he said.

Pilot also said that the panel formed last year to look into the issues raised by him had delivered results. He added that he expects that those loyal to him would find a place in political appointments, expected to start from next week.