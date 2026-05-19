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All major pharmacy chains, hospital-based medical stores, Jan Aushadhi Kendras to remain open on May 20

All major pharmacy chains, hospital-based medical stores, Jan Aushadhi Kendras to remain open on May 20

Published on: May 19, 2026 03:43 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, All major pharmacy chains, hospital-based medical stores, Jan Aushadhi Kendras and AMRIT pharmacy outlets across the country will remain open on May 20 despite a nationwide shutdown call given by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists against e-pharmacies, sources said on Tuesday.

All major pharmacy chains, hospital-based medical stores, Jan Aushadhi Kendras to remain open on May 20

This is in addition to several state-level pharmacy associations which have already opted out of the proposed nationwide strike, they said.

The move comes in the wake of representatives of the AIOCD recently meeting the national drug regulator and submitting concerns related to the functioning and regulation of e-pharmacies.

The regulator, the sources said, assured them that the issues raised are under active review and that the regulatory framework governing the sector is being examined to address legitimate concerns of retail pharmacy stakeholders.

Retail pharmacy associations from West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand have voluntarily submitted written assurances that they will not participate in the strike and have committed to ensuring there will be no disruption in the availability of medicines to the public on the proposed day of protest, they said.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / All major pharmacy chains, hospital-based medical stores, Jan Aushadhi Kendras to remain open on May 20
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