All OTT industry representatives welcome new guidelines issued, says Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday all representatives from the Over the Top (OTT) industry welcomed the fresh guidelines issued by the ministry of information and broadcasting adding they would partner together towards making the experience on the platform better for the audience.

The I&B ministry issued the guidelines last week to monitor content on social media and OTT platforms—under which they would be required to remove any content flagged by authorities within 36 hours and further set up a grievance redressal mechanism.

“Had a fruitful meeting with representatives from OTT industry and explained the provisions of the OTT rules. All representatives have welcomed the new guidelines. The Ministry and industry will partner together to make the OTT experience better for all audience,” Javadekar wrote on Twitter.