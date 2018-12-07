All-party meet on Monday; Rafale, CBI, farm issues likely on Opposition agenda for winter session of Parliament

The government has called an all-party meeting on Monday ahead of the winter session of Parliament to build a consensus for smooth functioning of the two Houses.

The winter session of Parliament will start from December 11, but the first day will only see obituaries for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and late Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar.

The new minister for Parliamentary affairs, Narendra Singh Tomar called the customary session-eve meeting where the Opposition is expected to flag issues they would want to be discussed in the two Houses. Rafale deal, CBI feud, India-Pakistan relations, agrarian crisis are likely to be high on the Opposition’s agenda.

The meeting will be followed by BJP’s Parliamentary Party meeting and an internal meeting of the NDA.

This would be the last full-fledged Parliament session before the Lok Sabha polls. The results of the assembly elections, in which both the ruling BJP and the Congress have high stakes, are bound to cast a shadow on parliamentary proceedings.

The results of polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram would be out on December 11, when the session begins.

The government would push for the passage of the ‘triple talaq’ bill pending in the Rajya Sabha. It had promulgated an ordinance to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence.

The government also wants the Indian Medical Council amendment ordinance and the companies amendment ordinance to be passed as bills in this session.

The Winter Session of Parliament usually starts in November. However, it would be the second year in a row when it would begin in December.

