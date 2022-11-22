'All patriots need to learn': BJP's Varun Gandhi lauds video of Japanese fans cleaning up after FIFA World Cup match

BJP leader Varun Gandhi on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a video that showed Japanese fans cleaning the stadium stands after the first match between Qatar and Ecuador. “A nation is a representation of its cultural identity…,” he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further wrote in the post that all patriots must learn from the “cultural ethos of decency and empathy that this action of the Japanese tourists exemplifies at the opening World Cup match”.

In the video, made by a Qatari video creator, Japanese fans can be seen picking up used water bottles and food boxes from the floor of the stadium stands and throwing them inside trash bags. “At the end of the opening match of the World Cup between Qatar and Ecuador…the Japanese fans decided to clean the stadium. It's not even their match,” he is heard saying in Arabic.

The Qatari man then walks up to a woman among the Japanese fans to know why they are cleaning up a place that is not related to them, she says, “Japanese never leave rubbish behind…We respect the place.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Qatari man, who appears to have made the video, says that the Japanese fans picked up the flags (of Qatar and Ecuador) from the ground and either kept them on the chair or took them home. “All respect, respect,” he says in the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the end of the video, he hugs some of the Japanese fans who were cleaning the stadium stands.

The video has garnered over 700,000 views on Instagram.

HT cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

There has been much drama regarding the world cup in Qatar. In one of the incidents that have caught the attention, a US journalist was detained briefly and not allowed to enter a stadium for sporting a pride t-shirt. Meanwhile, in another case, a British TV reporter was robbed on air and when she complained about the same to the Qatari authorities, their questions to her about how she wants the accused to be punished, left her stunned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON