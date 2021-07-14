'All the love': As Zomato opens IPO today, here is how Deepinder Goyal spent his morning

As Zomato, the online food delivery platform, started taking public orders on Wednesday, making this India's biggest IOP since March 2020, it was a hectic day for Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal. A regular on social media, Deepinder first tweeted a smiley and then informed the Twitter world that he spent the morning through stress-eating, and ordered three breakfasts. After the initial rush, he posted another update and said that he felt better after breakfast and made a brief plug for the popular tea brand Chaayos. And as he posted a photo of his desk, there certainly was a bottle of hand sanitiser.

The interesting thread from Goyal drew a reaction for Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder of Paytm, which has also received the approval of the shareholders this week to open the IPO. As after Zomato, Paytm IPO date will be the much-awaited one, Vijay Shekhar tweeted, "Make it large Deepi! Best wishes for superb listing. Rooting for you man #ZomatoIPO."

Zomato's Twitter handle, which is known for his witty tweets, also [posted a dialogue from Hera Pheri movie Mereko to aisa dhak dhak horela hai, which is a popular meme content to stress on the tension building up.

The Zomato Twitter account also asked 'who all are applying', but instead of IPO, it mentioned 'ghee to their paranthas this morning'.

The retail portion of Zomato's public offering was subscribed nearly 100% within an hour of the opening on Day 1 whereas the overall issue got subscribed nearly 0.18 times at around 11.45 am, Mint reported.

The IPO will be open for subscription till July 16. At a price band of ₹72-76 per share, Zomato aims to raise ₹9,375 crore through the offer. This IPO is being considered as the second-biggest since SBI Cards and Payment Services' ₹10,341 crore issue in March 2020.