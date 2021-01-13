All vaccine doses to be delivered by January 14 | Shipment, price, registration

A day after the government placed orders to buy vaccines ahead of the drive scheduled to start from January 16, about 54.72 lakh vaccine doses were received at several vaccine stores in 13 cities across the country. The process of shipping vaccines will continue today and tomorrow as a total of 1.1 crore shots of Covishield and 55 lakh shots of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be received by January 14. From these centres, vaccine shots will then be transported to storage locations.



Cities which have already received vaccine shots

Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Mumbai.

Vaccine centres in states/UTs

There are four general medical stores department at Karnal, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai. All states have at least one state-level regional vaccine store. Among states, which have more than one state-level regional vaccine stores include Uttar Pradesh (9), Madhya Pradesh (4), Gujarat (4), Kerala (3), J&K (2), Karnataka (2) and Rajasthan (2).

Covishield and cost

The government is buying 1.1 crore doses of Oxford vaccine, known as Covishield in India, manufactured by Pune's Serum Institute of India. Each dose is costing ₹210, including the GST. The first order will cost ₹231 crore.

Covaxin and cost

The Centre is also procuring 55 lakh doses of Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, which is providing 16.5 lakh doses free of cost. The other 38.5 lakh doses cost ₹295, excluding taxes. But as they are also providing a considerable amount of doses at free of cost, the per-dose cost comes around ₹206 pe.

Registration

The healthcare workers who will be inoculated in the first phase starting from January 16 will not need registration. The website of Co-WIN app (cowin.gov.in) has gone live but only for pre-registered users.

Which state gets which vaccine







Bharat Biotech has not disclosed the list of centres where it is sending its vaccine doses, news agency PTI has reported. However, Delhi is one of the destinations as Air India is transporting the first consignment of Covaxin from Hyderabad to Delhi. The health department has clarified that in the first phase, there will be no option for healthcare workers to choose between Covishield or Covaxin