All you need to know about MHA’s 'Ayushman CAPF' scheme

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) will be launching the 'Ayushman CAPF' scheme across the country in May. The scheme was first launched by Union home minister Amit Shah on January 23 but was applicable only for the state of Assam. All Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officials and serving personnel and their dependents from seven forces—Assam Rifles, Border Security Force ( BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Security Guard (NSG), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)—will be covered under the scheme.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Ayushman CAPF scheme:

1. The scheme is a joint initiative by the ministry of home affairs and the national health authority. The purpose of the scheme is to provide cashless health services to the CAPF personnel and their dependents using the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY IT platform.

2. A distinct feature of the scheme is that it will switch from the paper-based manual process of availing healthcare benefits to a paperless service at MHA’s IT platform.

3. There will also be a 24X7 call centre, online grievance management system, fraud and abuse control system and real time monitoring dashboards.

4. Beneficiaries of the scheme can collect the Ayushman CAPF e-card from respective forces. This card will be activated at empanelled private hospitals using a copy of service ID and Aadhaar or any other government approved photo ID. The e-card can also be obtained from Pradhan Mantri Aarogya Mitra (PMAM) stationed at PM-JAY empanelled private hospital using the same documents.

5. Other than the private hospitals, the beneficiaries will also be able to avail free medical treatment at CAPF or Government-owned facilities as per the existing guidelines.

6. In case of self-paid medical treatment, beneficiaries will be able to get reimbursements if the self-paid services are availed at CAPF or government-owned facilities or if the self-paid services are availed at non-empanelled hospitals, in case of emergencies.