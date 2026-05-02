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Allahabad HC dismisses plea for offering namaz on piece of village land in Sambhal

The court observed that introduction or expansion of a religious use or practice not previously prevalent is not protected under Articles 25 and 26.

Published on: May 02, 2026 11:02 pm IST
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The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a direction to authorities to provide security and permission to offer namaz on a piece of land in a village of Sambhal district, saying right to practice religion is subject to public order and cannot be exercised in a manner that interferes with the rights of others.

The court also said that the State is constitutionally entitled and in appropriate cases duty-bound to prevent the use of public land without lawful authority.

The court observed that introduction or expansion of a religious use or practice not previously prevalent, particularly where it disturbs the existing social balance, is not protected under Articles 25 and 26.

A bench of justices Saral Srivastava and Garima Prasad observed that the State is not required to wait for an actual disruption and may take reasonable preventive measures where such activity is likely to affect public life.

Also Read | UP: Sambhal authorities begin excavation of well connected to 1978 riots

Petitioner Aseen of Sambhal claiming himself owner of the property based on a gift deed argued that the respondent authorities were restraining such prayers, thereby violating his fundamental rights under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

After hearing the counsels for the parties, the court observed, "Public land is meant for common use and no individual or group can claim a right to use it as an exclusive or recurring religious space. The State is bound to ensure equal access and cannot permit preferential or exclusive use of such land.

Also Read | Court declares mosque built on graveyard land illegal in Sambhal

The court further said, "The right to practise religion is subject to public order, including access, movement and peaceful living and cannot be exercised in a manner that interferes with these rights of others."

In its order, the bench stressed that the right to practice religion is not an unlimited right and must be exercised in a way that does not affect others or disrupt the normal functioning of public life.

The court also said that the State is constitutionally entitled and in appropriate cases duty-bound to prevent the use of public land without lawful authority.

After going through the facts of the case, the material on record, the court said that it do not support the claim advanced by the petitioner and dismissed the petition.

 
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