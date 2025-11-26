UP: Sambhal authorities begin excavation of well connected to 1978 riots

Meerut: The Uttar Pradesh authorities on Wednesday began excavation at the site of a well in Sambhal district, where a grocery trader, Ramsharan Rastogi’s body was allegedly thrown 47 years ago during the 1978 riots. Excavation underway at a well site in Sambhal. (SOURCED)

The move comes after Sambhal district magistrate (DM) Rajendra Pensiya and superintendent of police (SP) Krishan Kumar Bishnoi inspected the area on November 24, 2025, the first anniversary of the 2024 Sambhal violence, which erupted after a court-ordered archaeological survey of the 16th-century Shahi Jama Masjid, allegedly built over a Hindu temple, drew thousands of protesters. Four people were killed and dozens, including policemen, were injured in the 2024 violence.

During their foot patrol, the officials also interacted with locals, including the deceased trader Ramsharan Rastogi’s nephew, Sushil Rastogi, whose shop stands directly opposite the well in Akbarpur Mandi.

Following appeals from Rastogi’s family, the officials instructed city magistrate Sudhir Kumar and Nagar Palika executive officer Manibhushan Tiwari to begin the well’s excavation.

Four labourers commenced the digging on Wednesday in the presence of both the officers.

The initial toll mentioned in connection with 1978 riots varied from 15 to 24. However, a confidential two-part report of a three-member judicial commission, submitted earlier this year to chief minister Yogi Adityanath in connection with the 2024 violence, mentioned 184 deaths in 1978.

The well, situated on a public property in the main market near the Ekta Police outpost at Mahmud Khan Sarai locality in the Sambhal Kotwali area, has not been in use for years.

The victim’s nephew, Sushil Rastogi, 55, said that his uncle was brutally killed during the 1978 riots and his body was disposed of in the well. Sushil said he was a school student at the time and was not an eyewitness.

He added that both the DM and SP recently sought details regarding the decades-old incident. The victim’s grandson, Kapil Rastogi, had also submitted a formal plea on February 10, 2025, to the SDM and DM, urging authorities to take action. No plea for an excavation was filed before.

Kapil Rastogi, 38, now a resident of Moradabad district (Sambhal was earlier part of Moradabad), said, “Earlier this year, we were informed by the police that FIR number 136/1978 was registered on March 30, 1978 in connection with my grandfather’s murder under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence). The FIR was lodged by my father, late Subhash Chandra Rastogi, against unidentified persons. However, police at that time didn’t take any further action.”.

City magistrate Sudhir Kumar confirmed the DM and SP had inspected the well during their Monday foot patrol and subsequently ordered its excavation. “The well holds a very old history and is directly linked to the 1978 riots,” he said, noting that Wednesday’s work is part of those directives.