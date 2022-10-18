Allahabad high court grants ASI director general 10 days to file affidavit in Gyanvapi case

Prayagraj: The Allahabad high court on Tuesday granted a last opportunity to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) director general to file a personal affidavit in the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute in 10 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court also imposed a cost of ₹10,000 on the director general of ASI, New Delhi, to be deposited in the Legal Services Committee, Allahabad by October 31, which is the next day of the hearing in the case.

“…Since the civil suit is pending before the civil court Varanasi is of 1991, in the interest of justice, as a last opportunity, 10 days further time is granted to file counter affidavit subject to payment of ₹10,000 in the Legal Services Committee, Allahabad,” observed Justice Prakash Padia, after the ASI requested the court to grant some time to file the counter affidavit.

On September 28, the high court had extended the interim stay till October 31 on a Varanasi court order directing the ASI to conduct a survey at the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex and further proceedings in this case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stating that the matter was of “national importance”, Justice Padia had asked the director general of ASI, New Delhi, to file a personal affidavit in the matter by October 18, saying the counter affidavit filed by ASI in the case was “very sketchy”.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) that manages Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque, challenging the maintainability of an original suit filed in 1991 in the Varanasi district court.

The original suit — filed by Ancient Idol of Swayambhu Lord Vishweshwar (Lord Vishwanath) and five others — sought the restoration of the land on which the Gyanvapi mosque stands to Hindus. The petitioners also claimed that the mosque was built in the 17th century after partially razing the Hindu temple and so it was part of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}