Allahabad High Court judge dies of Covid-19

PTI | , Allahabad
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 03:26 AM IST

Justice Virendra Kumar Srivastava of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court died of Covi-19 on Wednesday. He was 59.

Srivastava, who had tested positive for coronavirus, was undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) in Lucknow.

While giving this information, Allahabad High Court Registrar (Protocol) Ashish Kumar Srivastava said that Justice Srivastava died at SGPGI on Wednesday.

The Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench will remain closed on Thursday to mourn the death of Justice Srivastava.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the death of Justice Srivastava, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued in Lucknow on Wednesday.

