...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Allegation of access to actor assault case memory card: Kerala HC seeks govt''s stand

Allegation of access to actor assault case memory card: Kerala HC seeks govt''s stand

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 11:52 am IST
PTI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Kochi, The Kerala High Court on Friday sought a response from the state government on a plea by the survivor in the 2017 actor assault case seeking an SIT probe into the alleged illegal access of a memory card containing visuals of the crime.

Allegation of access to actor assault case memory card: Kerala HC seeks govt''s stand

Justice C S Dias admitted the petition and issued notice to the state government, giving it time to file its counter-affidavit within one month.

Justice Dias also directed the District and Sessions Court in Ernakulam to send, in a sealed cover to the Registrar General of the Kerala High Court, the memory card and pendrive containing the visuals and the reports of the enquiry earlier carried out.

The High Court said that the sealed cover shall be kept in safe custody by the Registrar General till further orders.

It issued the direction saying that the petitioner, represented by senior advocate Vrinda Grover, has made out a prima facie case for an interim order.

Earlier this week, two different judges of the High Court had recused from hearing the matter.

The court, however, convicted six persons who were found to have directly participated in the abduction and sexual assault.

The case relates to the abduction and sexual assault of an actor in a moving vehicle while she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi on February 17, 2017.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
kochi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Allegation of access to actor assault case memory card: Kerala HC seeks govt''s stand
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.