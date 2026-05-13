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NIA takes custody of alleged narco-terrorist extradited from Portugal

NIA arrested the alleged narco-terror operative in Delhi in connection with a Pakistan-backed heroin smuggling network

Published on: May 13, 2026 06:04 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has extradited an alleged narco-terror operative from Portugal and arrested him in Delhi in connection with a Pakistan-backed heroin smuggling and terror funding network linked to the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM).

Identified as Iqbal Singh alias Shera, the accused is a key conspirator and handler of an India-based narco-terror module engaged in smuggling heroin from Pakistan.

Identified as Iqbal Singh alias Shera, the accused is a key conspirator and handler of an India-based narco-terror module engaged in smuggling heroin from Pakistan.

The NIA said in a statement that Shera was taken into custody at the Delhi airport immediately after he arrived from Portugal, where he had absconded in 2020. “His successful extradition and arrest come as a major shot in the arm for the NIA’s fight against Pakistan-backed narco and cross-border terrorism,” the agency said.

A native of Punjab’s Amritsar, Shera had allegedly masterminded a conspiracy to smuggle narcotics from Pakistan into the border state.

“He coordinated and supervised the trafficking and distribution of the smuggled drugs, and channelised the proceeds through hawala networks to Pakistan- and Kashmir-based operatives of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) terrorist outfit to facilitate terror activities,” the agency said.

 
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