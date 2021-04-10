‘Allergic to good suggestion!’: Rahul Gandhi’s another jibe at Centre over Covid-19 vaccine

Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday continued his attack on the Central government and said the Centre’s “failed policies” have led to a “terrible second wave of Corona in the country”. In a tweet on Saturday, Gandhi said “migrant workers are forced to flee again”.

“Besides increasing vaccination, it is necessary to provide money in their hands - both for the life of the common man and the economy of the country. But the egoistic government is allergic to good suggestions!” Gandhi tweeted.

On Friday, Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to halt the export of vaccines to curb the second Covid-19 wave in India.

“Lack of vaccine is a very serious problem amid the growing Corona crisis... Is the vaccine export right, putting your countrymen at risk?” Gandhi posted on Twitter on Friday.

The nationwide vaccination drive, which began on January 16, vaccinated the healthcare and frontline workers first. Gandhi alleged that the pace of the vaccination has slowed down and asked the Central government to speed up the process.

On Friday, Gandhi wrote to the PM to make vaccination available to all those who need it. The Wayanad MP blamed the shortage of vaccines on extensive exports and asked the Centre to support all states without any bias.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was quick to react and claimed that the shortage in Congress-governed states was not of vaccines but commitment.

Union home minister Amit Shah also reiterated the Centre’s stand, saying “all states are being provided with an adequate supply of the vaccine”.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will be taking up the matter on Saturday in a meeting and discuss the party’s Covid-19 action plan and preparedness in states it presently rules.