Women bag top three ranks in UPSC again

Women candidates secured the top four spots in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations, the second straight year of an all-female top three, results announced by the government agency showed on Tuesday.

Ishita Kishore with her family on Tuesday (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

At the top spot was Ishita Kishore, a graduate of economics from Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University (DU), with Garima Lohia, a commerce graduate from Kirorimal College, DU, and Uma Harathi, an engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, completing the podium finishes.

Among men, the leading rank — fifth — was secured by Mayur Hazarika of Assam.

The UPSC exam determines entry to the country’s premier government positions, such as Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS) and Indian Police Services (IPS).

The back-to-back stellar results by women candidates in one of the country’s toughest exams shows how women are capable of superlative performances when given equal opportunities. This only underlines the importance of ensuring that young girls are not discriminated against when it comes to access to education, and gender bias is acted against at every level — familial, social and institutional.

A total of 1,135,697 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 573,735 candidates appeared in the examination. Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 was conducted on June 5, 2022.

Following the test, 13,090 candidates qualified for the written (main) examination that was held in September, 2022. A total of 2,529 candidates qualified for the next and final stage, the personality test.

The Commission has shortlisted 933 candidates against 1,022 vacancies. There are 180 vacancies for IAS officers, 38 for IFS, 200 for IPS, 473 in group A services and 131 in group B.

Group A includes the bulk of the bureaucracy’s services — a list that runs into 16 in all — while Group B has six, of which four are Union territory specific administrative and police services.

Last year, the commission recommended 685 candidates for appointment to various services, while the number of vacancies was 749.

While the top three positions were of women last year as well, they accounted only about a quarter — or 177 — of the total successful candidates in 2022.

This year, of the top 25 candidates, 14 are women and 11 men, while overall, 613 men and 320 women have been recommended for the services.

According to a government statement, the top 25 successful candidates opted for subjects like anthropology, commerce & accountancy, economics, electrical engineering, law, history, mathematics, political science & international relations, philosophy, sociology and zoology as their optional choice in the written stage of the process.

“Educational qualifications of top 25 successful candidates range from graduation in engineering; humanities; science; commerce and medical science from premier institutions of the country such as IIT, NIT, DTU, Gauhati Medical College, University of Health Science, University of Delhi, Gujarat National Law University, Jadavpur University, Jiwaji University,” the statement added.

“The recommended candidates also include 41 persons with benchmark disability (14 orthopedically handicapped, 7 visually challenged, 12 hearing impaired & 08 multiple disabilities).”

Congratulating the candidates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Congratulations to those youngsters who have cleared the Civil Services Exams. My best wishes for a fruitful and satisfying career ahead. This is a very exciting time to be serving the nation and bringing a positive difference in the lives of people.”

Kishore chose political science and international relations as her optional subject, while Lohia chose commerce and accountancy, and Harathi chose anthropology.

Overjoyed with her result, Kishore said service and duty were part of her upbringing. “I’m still soaking in the result,” Kishore, 26, said. “I have been constantly supported by my family. There are no easy routes or short cuts. You have to put in the hard work and commit to it. There are no quick fixes, you need to put in the effort.”

“I was keen on appearing for the UPSC exam since my childhood. I was sure that I would crack the UPSC examination, but I never imagined that I would secure the second rank,” Lohia, the second-rank holder, said.

Harathi, the third rank holder, said: “Either male or female, family support is crucial to achieve the goal. This exam process requires emotional support, family support. Information and content, books are available online, but emotional support, family support is not available. That is important.”

Smriti Mishra, who secured the all India fourth rank, and was also a DU student, said: “I completely gave up social media and also distanced myself from social gatherings and continuously focused on studying. This was my third attempt at the UPSC exams and I am very happy to have secured the fourth rank.”