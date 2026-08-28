Following the incident, airport and airline personnel evacuated all passengers and crew members from the aircraft and moved them from the runway to the terminal building.
The aircraft remained at the airport following the incident, and the airline subsequently cancelled its scheduled onward flight from Bilaspur.
The exact cause of the tyre failure and further details regarding the aircraft are awaited. The incident also comes as airport authorities and the airline are expected to assess the aircraft before it is cleared for further operations.
The incident occurred after IndiGo flight 6E 108 had landed and was stationary at the airport. The airline said the passenger’s personal electronic equipment caught fire, prompting an immediate evacuation as a safety precaution.
All passengers were safely moved to the terminal, while the aircraft underwent necessary checks. Visuals shared by passengers on X showed people evacuating the aircraft on the tarmac.
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Home/India News/Landing scare at Bilaspur airport: Alliance Air flight suffers tyre burst during touchdown
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