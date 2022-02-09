Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Alliance Air's Bhuj-bound flight takes off without engine cover, probe ordered
india news

Alliance Air's Bhuj-bound flight takes off without engine cover, probe ordered

The four-year-old aircraft had around 70 passengers on board and the flight made a safe landing at Bhuj after losing the engine cowl at Mumbai runway. 
The cover of the engine fell off the aircraft at the time of the take-off. 
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 01:04 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

An Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, flight on Wednesday took off from the Mumbai airport without its engine cover, an ANI report said. The four-year-old aircraft had around 70 passengers on board. The flight (ATR 72-600) landed safely at its destination. However, the mishap has been taken seriously and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has initiated a probe into the incident.

When the flight took off at 6.30am from Mumbai airport, the cowl dropped on the runway. "It was reported by Mumbai ATC that Engine Cowling has been found on runway side after takeoff. It appeared to be from ATR aircraft VT-RKJ at BOM which was operating 91-625(BOM-BHJ). The aircraft is still in continuation of flight," Mumbai airport official told soon after the cowl was found. 

Captain Amit Singh, an aviation expert, blamed poor maintenance work for the incident. Speaking to ANI, he said, “Incidents of cowl separation usually occur post maintenance activity if latches are not secured. The crew is also expected to ensure that the engine cowl is seated before commencing the flight.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Valentine's Week 2022
India vs West Indies
Happy Chocolate Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP