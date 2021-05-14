All-party meet in Tamil Nadu decides to intensify lockdown to curb Covid-19 spread

An all-party meeting led by chief minister M K Stalin on Thursday evening passed an unanimous resolution to intensify the on-going lockdown in Tamil Nadu on a day that the state reported 30,608 new cases taking the active caseload to 1,83,722. The number of deaths has also been rising with 297 patients succumbing to the virus on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu went under full lockdown from May 10 which will go on until May 24 to bring down the rising cases in the second wave of Covid-19. Essentials like groceries are allowed until 12 noon and restaurants can function only for takeaways and delivery executives are permitted. All other activities have been stopped and marriages and funerals are allowed with only a specific number of people. The specifics of how it will be further intensified are yet to be released by the government. “Officials will meet tonight to decide on the aspects to intensify the lockdown and make an announcement,” health minister M Subramanian told reporters after the meeting.

A total of five resolutions were adopted at the meeting. An advisory committee which would comprise of representatives of all legislature parties in the state to make recommendations on control measures, all parties would extend their cooperation for relief work; all political parties have agreed to stop organising public meetings and political events and to set an example by adhering to Covid-19 norms.

