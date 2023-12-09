‘Always look for better one’: Amit Shah's post amid suspense over CM pick

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming picture - his granddaughters playing chess with him. Captioning the picture Shah wrote, "Don't settle for a good move, always look for the better one".

Amit Shah with his granddaughters.(Instagram/ Amit Shah)

The post came at a time when the BJP has been deliberating over its CM picks for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. The party held a series of high-level meetings in Delhi on Thursday to decide chief ministers for the three states. Leaders including the prime minister Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath attended the meetings.

Speaking about the election results earlier PM Modi said, “People like BJP's governance, decision making and transparency... It is a big thing that as a government we have positivity. Anti-incumbency does not exist in our party. Victory in this election is the victory of our collective strength…”

In the assembly elections which concluded in the country in November, the BJP secured victory in three out of the five states and delivered a resounding performance. The party's commanding mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan not only surprised political adversaries but also defied predictions of close contests made by some pollsters. The outcome of the elections in four states dealt a significant blow to the Congress's aspirations for the 2024 elections, leaving it without power across a substantial portion of the Hindi heartland.

