Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Amar Chitra Katha collaborates with navy to chronicle its history
india news

Amar Chitra Katha collaborates with navy to chronicle its history

The series explores the Navy’s myriad roles: as the defender of coasts, the protector of national security and interests, the saviour in times of need, the representative of our people and government in foreign lands, and one of the most important innovators and contributors to our country’s technology and infrastructure
By Malavika PM
UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 07:05 PM IST
The book cover. (Sourced)

Amar Chitra Katha Comics (ACK), publisher of children’s comics, have collaborated with the Indian Navy to bring its history to the readers. The second in a three-comic book series titled The Naval Journey of India - Tacking to the Blue Waters was launched on the International Day of Seafarers on June 25. The book is available for free on the ACK website.

The series explores the Navy’s myriad roles: as the defender of coasts, the protector of national security and interests, the saviour in times of need, the representative of our people and government in foreign lands, and one of the most important innovators and contributors to our country’s technology and infrastructure. As a special offer, this second book is also available in the Free Reads section of the ACK Comics app until July 2.

Also Read | The art of resistance: Take a peek inside the new graphic novel on Shaheen Bagh

Talking about the new comic book, ACK’s group creative director Neel Paul said, “Tackling the blue waters is a comprehensive history of the Indian Navy since Independence and it follows the journey of a small force with big dreams in 1947 to the giant multi-dimensional force that the Indian Navy is today. It looks at the action, the growth, the glory, the wars we fought, the roles that the Navy played in creating this nation . It is really exciting. It was lovely journey to be part of.”

“Our mission is to provide Indian children a route to their roots and acquaint them, inspire them and instil a great sense of pride about India in them. This book delivers on all these promises magnificently! We hope that this book will not only generate interest in our great maritime history among young Indians but also inspire them to celebrate and perhaps even join the Indian Navy,” ACK CEO Preeti Vyas said.

Launched last year in December, the first book, titled The Naval Journey of India, Millennia of Sea Travels covered India’s relationship with her oceans, from the earliest sea routes during the Harappan Civilisation till 1947. The book costs 90 on the ACK website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Love mangoes but can’t keep up with its varieties? This video will make you LOL

Woman’s hilarious tweet about white pomegranate gets equally funny reactions

Anurag Kashyap shares ‘proud dad’ moment with daughter Aaliyah. Watch

Gordon Ramsay’s hilarious reaction to person cooking his signature dish is viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Nirmala Sitharaman
Delta Plus
Twitter
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP