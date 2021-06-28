Amar Chitra Katha collaborates with navy to chronicle its history

Amar Chitra Katha Comics (ACK), publisher of children’s comics, have collaborated with the Indian Navy to bring its history to the readers. The second in a three-comic book series titled The Naval Journey of India - Tacking to the Blue Waters was launched on the International Day of Seafarers on June 25. The book is available for free on the ACK website.

The series explores the Navy’s myriad roles: as the defender of coasts, the protector of national security and interests, the saviour in times of need, the representative of our people and government in foreign lands, and one of the most important innovators and contributors to our country’s technology and infrastructure. As a special offer, this second book is also available in the Free Reads section of the ACK Comics app until July 2.

Also Read | The art of resistance: Take a peek inside the new graphic novel on Shaheen Bagh

Talking about the new comic book, ACK’s group creative director Neel Paul said, “Tackling the blue waters is a comprehensive history of the Indian Navy since Independence and it follows the journey of a small force with big dreams in 1947 to the giant multi-dimensional force that the Indian Navy is today. It looks at the action, the growth, the glory, the wars we fought, the roles that the Navy played in creating this nation . It is really exciting. It was lovely journey to be part of.”

“Our mission is to provide Indian children a route to their roots and acquaint them, inspire them and instil a great sense of pride about India in them. This book delivers on all these promises magnificently! We hope that this book will not only generate interest in our great maritime history among young Indians but also inspire them to celebrate and perhaps even join the Indian Navy,” ACK CEO Preeti Vyas said.

Launched last year in December, the first book, titled The Naval Journey of India, Millennia of Sea Travels covered India’s relationship with her oceans, from the earliest sea routes during the Harappan Civilisation till 1947. The book costs ₹90 on the ACK website.