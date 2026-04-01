The re-emergence of Amaravati after the Telugu Desam Party-led government took charge of Andhra Pradesh in 2024 will be complete on Wednesday when union home minister Amit Shah introduces the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in Parliament on Wednesday, seeking to formally designate Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh by amending the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. Amaravati as Andhra capital: Bill in LS today

According to the draft bill, which was seen by HT, the proposed legislation aims to bring statutory clarity to the long-pending capital issue by specifically naming Amaravati in the central law governing the bifurcation of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

Under the existing provisions of Section 5 of the 2014 Act, Hyderabad was designated as the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for a period not exceeding 10 years, after which Hyderabad would remain the capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would have a new capital. However, the law did not explicitly name that capital.

The amendment bill now proposes to replace the words “and there shall be a new capital” with “and Amaravati shall be the new capital” in Section 5(2) of the Act.

The bill also proposes to insert a new explanation clarifying that the term “Amaravati” would include the capital city areas notified under the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014.

The TDP’s loss in the 2019 election meant a setback for the prospects of the new city, with Jagan Reddy’s YSRCP government pushing for multiple capitals. An official statement said the proposed law would be deemed to have come into force from June 2, 2024, giving it retrospective effect.

According to the statement of objects and reasons attached to the bill, the Andhra Pradesh government had, after due consultation and planning, already identified and notified Amaravati as the new capital of the state following bifurcation.

The Centre noted that significant administrative, legislative and infrastructure-related measures had already been undertaken in and around Amaravati with the objective of developing it as the state capital.

The bill also cites the resolution passed by the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on March 28, urging the Union government to amend the parent Act and explicitly include Amaravati as the capital of the successor state.

The proposed amendment, the Centre said, is intended to give effect to that assembly resolution and remove any ambiguity over Andhra Pradesh’s capital under central law.

“If passed by Parliament, the amendment would mark a major legislative step in reinforcing Amaravati’s status as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh,” the statement added.