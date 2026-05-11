Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh on Monday said the proposed integrated township in Amaravati modelled on Singapore's Punggol district is set to become a model urban development project for the country.

Amaravati to get Punggol-style integrated township: Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh

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Lokesh participated in a meeting with representatives of the Joint Implementation Steering Committee under Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry during his visit to Singapore today.

"The proposed integrated township in Amaravati, inspired by Singapore's Punggol model, is envisioned to become a benchmark urban development project for Andhra Pradesh as well as the country," said Lokesh in an official press release.

According to him, the state government aims to develop the Amaravati Economic Region in the best possible manner with Singapore's support, and Amaravati now has national legal validity as the state capital, which will further boost investor confidence in the region.

The minister urged the Joint Implementation Working Committee to expedite procedures for the integrated township project while securing support from the World Bank for its implementation.

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{{^usCountry}} Lokesh noted that Andhra Pradesh had already issued notifications inviting Requests for Proposals from interested partners for the development of the Amaravati Economic Region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lokesh noted that Andhra Pradesh had already issued notifications inviting Requests for Proposals from interested partners for the development of the Amaravati Economic Region. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He asked the Singapore side to explore opportunities to facilitate trade access between Andhra Pradesh and Southeast Asian and East Asian countries through Singapore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He asked the Singapore side to explore opportunities to facilitate trade access between Andhra Pradesh and Southeast Asian and East Asian countries through Singapore. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The minister said Andhra Pradesh aims to emerge as a global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions destination on the lines of Singapore and would study the Suntec City model for establishing similar infrastructure in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister said Andhra Pradesh aims to emerge as a global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions destination on the lines of Singapore and would study the Suntec City model for establishing similar infrastructure in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lokesh further said Andhra Pradesh would continue utilising Singapore's expertise in strengthening Real Time Governance and assured support for companies willing to invest in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lokesh further said Andhra Pradesh would continue utilising Singapore's expertise in strengthening Real Time Governance and assured support for companies willing to invest in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Consultations on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Andhra Pradesh and Singapore are being conducted every month through working groups, said the press release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Consultations on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Andhra Pradesh and Singapore are being conducted every month through working groups, said the press release. {{/usCountry}}

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He noted that six Andhra Pradesh Ministers recently attended training sessions in Singapore under the Singapore-Andhra Pradesh Governance Excellence programme, while 37 government teachers also completed training programmes there.

The Andhra Pradesh government had signed an MoU with Singapore in November last year covering integrated township development, the Amaravati Economic Region and digital transformation initiatives, including Real Time Governance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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