Stop insulting us, says Karnataka minister as Amazon Canada sells 'Kannada flag bikini'

Karnataka minister Arvind Limbavali on Saturday said the state government will take legal action against Amazon Canada if it does not apologise to Kannadigas for promoting the sale of bikini with the Kannada flag. The state's emblem is also imprinted on the bikini. This happens two days after the Google search engine showed Kannda as the ugliest language, drawing the ire of the state government and Karnataka people.

"We experienced an insult of Kannada by @Google recently. Even before the scars could heal, we find @amazonca using the colours of #Kannada flag and the Kannada icon on ladies’ clothes," Arvind Limbavali tweeted saying that multinational companies should be careful to not hurt the pride of the Kannadigas. "Multinational companies should stop such repeated insult of #Kannada. This is a matter of Kannadigas' self-pride and we will not tolerate the rise in such incidents. @amazonca should, therefore, apologise to Kannadigas. Legal action will be taken immediately against @amazonca," the minister tweeted.

Karnataka has its own flag — red, white and yellow — with the emblem of the state Gandaberunda, a two-headed mythological bird, in the centre. While the flag has its own share of political controversies, it has now kicked up a row after the design was found on a two-piece on Amazon's Canada site.

As shared by several social media users, the name of the product ( BKDMHHH Women's flag of Karnataka original design slim fit tie side laces triangle chic trimmer) also mentions 'Karnataka flag', though the white portion of the flag is missing.

The Karnataka government has already said it will take legal action against Google as the search engine showed Kannada as the "ugliest language" of India. "This is a very condemnable thing. If Google or anyone else behaves in contempt of Kannada language or insults Kannada, appropriate action will be taken against them," Karnataka's minister for Forest, Kannada and Culture Arvind Limbawali said. A Google spokesperson clarified search result on the search engine is not always perfect and they do not reflect the opinions of Google.

