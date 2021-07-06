Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amazon lists AC worth 96,000 for 5,900. Corrects mistake hours later

Amazon India was supposed to sell the AC for ₹90,800 after offering a discount of ₹5,900 but listed the item for sale at ₹5,900.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Amazon after realising its mistake changed the selling price, offers and discount on the item in its India website.(Reuters)

E-commerce giant Amazon on Tuesday made an error while listing a Toshiba 2021 range split system air-conditioner as it mistakenly quoted its selling price at 5,900 instead of 90,800. The air-conditioner originally cost 96,700 but Amazon mistakenly offered 94% discount on the item, according to a report by BGR India.

Amazon India was supposed to sell the AC for 90,800 after offering a discount of 5,900 but listed the item for sale at 5,900. The e-commerce giant did not comment whether the customers who booked the item for 5,900 will receive the item at the quoted rate. Amazon after realising its mistake changed the selling price, offers and discount on the item in its India website.

Amazon last month made another mistake of sending packages to a woman in the US that she didn’t order and the e-commerce platform initially even refused to retrieve those items. The woman from New York even contacted Amazon but even after tracing the owner Amazon said that she would have to keep the items already delivered along with over 1,000 boxes that were already in transit. Amazon finally took the items back after a few days.

