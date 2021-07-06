Amazon lists AC worth 96,000 for 5,900. Corrects mistake hours later

E-commerce giant Amazon on Tuesday made an error while listing a Toshiba 2021 range split system air-conditioner as it mistakenly quoted its selling price at ₹5,900 instead of ₹90,800. The air-conditioner originally cost ₹96,700 but Amazon mistakenly offered 94% discount on the item, according to a report by BGR India.

Amazon India was supposed to sell the AC for ₹90,800 after offering a discount of ₹5,900 but listed the item for sale at ₹5,900. The e-commerce giant did not comment whether the customers who booked the item for ₹5,900 will receive the item at the quoted rate. Amazon after realising its mistake changed the selling price, offers and discount on the item in its India website.

Amazon last month made another mistake of sending packages to a woman in the US that she didn’t order and the e-commerce platform initially even refused to retrieve those items. The woman from New York even contacted Amazon but even after tracing the owner Amazon said that she would have to keep the items already delivered along with over 1,000 boxes that were already in transit. Amazon finally took the items back after a few days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON