Home / India News / Ambani security scare: NIA searches Vaze's office at crime branch
india news

Ambani security scare: NIA searches Vaze's office at crime branch

It is also questioning a police official attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit.
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze. (PTI)

The NIA which is probing the case related to the recovery of an SUV with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house has searched the Crime Intelligence Unit's (CIU) office here, a police official said on Tuesday.

It is also questioning a police official attached to the CIU, he said.

Suspended police official Sachin Vaze, arrested in the case on March 13, was attached to the CIU of city police's crime branch. The office is located in the police commissioner's office compound in south Mumbai.

The National Investigation Agency team recovered some "incriminating" documents and electronic evidence such as laptop, I-pad and mobile phones from Vaze's office there, the official said.

The searches started around 8 pm on Monday and were going on till 4 am on Tuesday, he said.

The NIA has so far recorded statements of seven officials of Crime Branch including an Assistant Commissioner of Police, the official said.

The agency also questioned, on the third consecutive day, CIU unit Assistant Police Inspector (API) Riyazuddin Kazi, he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Parliamentary panel asks Centre to explore feasibility of amending Lokpal Act

By-polls to 2 Lok Sabha seats, 14 assembly seats across various states

No conclusive data shows direct correlation of death from air pollution: Govt

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal tests positive for Covid-19

Kazi had collected Digital Video Record (DVR) of CCTVs from the housing society in Saket area of Thane where Vaze lived on February 27, two days after the explosives-laden Scorpio was found on Carmichael Road near Ambani's house.

The DVR was not mentioned in the list of Muddemal' (seized evidence), and the probe agency suspects that it was collected to destroy evidence which could implicate Vaze himself, the official said.

The wife of businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed the Scorpio was stolen from his possession and who died mysteriously, has alleged that the SUV was being used by Vaze for some time.

API Kazi had also allegedly procured fake number plates found in the SUV, the police official claimed.

His presence at many places related to the crime brought him on the NIA's radar and his questioning was underway, the official said.

The person seen in the CCTV footage of Carmichael Road on February 25 was also the "police official" involved in the crime and it will be further ascertained by forensic analysis, the official added.

The Innova car used in the crime was assigned to a CIU unit and was found with Motor Transport section of Mumbai police the day after Vaze's arrest on March 13. It was parked in the MT section for two days and before that at the police commissioner's office compound, the official said.

The SUV case was taken over by the NIA following Mansukh Hiran's death. A special court has remanded Vaze in the custody of the central agency till March 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP