Gwalior, Police prevented a potential escalation of tension in Gwalior on Wednesday by maintaining a tight vigil amid a massive row caused by allegedly offensive remarks made by a lawyer while opposing the demand for installation of BR Ambedkar's statue, officials said. Ambedkar statue row: Police tighten security in Gwalior, organisations withdraw protests

After police warned of taking strict action to maintain peace and harmony, Dalit organisations and other groups called off the proposed demonstrations.

The tension stemmed from a simmering row between two groups over the demand for installing Ambedkar's statue on the premises of the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

While Dalit organisations are in favour of Ambedkar's statue, another group wants to install the bust of Sir B.N. Rao, a former justice and Constitutional expert, on the HC's premises.

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan said the situation remained peaceful amid tight security.

Police have been conducting checks for the past 48 hours and recovered some weapons.

"Meetings were held with several communities and organisations to maintain peace. The situation is normal and peaceful in Gwalior", the collector told PTI.

She said a holiday was declared for schools on Wednesday as checks are being conducted at several locations.

A police officer said the administration is on alert and taking no chances.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Bidati Dabar, told PTI Videos that strict security arrangements have been put in place since morning in Gwalior district.

"Special checkpoints have been set up at all borders of the district, and around 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for security. Checks are conducted to identify suspicious persons, and vehicles are also being checked", she added.

The tension escalated after senior lawyer and former president of the High Court Bar Association, Anil Mishra, allegedly made a controversial statement about Ambedkar, triggering vociferous demands by Dalit organisations for his arrest.

Another group came out in support of Mishra. Both groups had announced a protest on October 15.

In view of the tough stand taken by the police and local administration, these organisations cancelled the proposed demonstrations in Gwalior on Wednesday.

Security has been stepped up outside Mishra's house in Patel Nagar area.

