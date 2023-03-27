Amendments for contesting top AIADMK post not right: OPS

On a day when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had scheduled to hold elections for their top post of general secretary, which is a formality for Edappadi Palaniswami to occupy the position, O Panneerselvam said that the new changes in the party has prevented any cadre from being able to contest.

Edappadi K Palaniswami addresses a press conference in Chennai. (ANI)

This comes amidst the Madras high court that stalled the AIADMK from announcing the results of the internal elections which were slated to be declared on Monday.

“Even an ordinary cadre could contest for the top post previously,” Panneerselvam (OPS) told reporters in Mayiladuthurai district on Sunday. He added that this was the scenario under party founder MG Ramachandran and his successor J Jayalalithaa. “But the party bylaws have been changed now. Each of the 10 district secretaries have to propose and second the name of the candidates contesting for the post. I am against this amendment,” OPS said.

Last Sunday, the court had asked the AIADMK to not announce the results and ensure that the winner does not assume office for a week since the case is sub-judice and in the meanwhile the justice could hear all the related applications pending on this case. This was agreed by the petitioners as well as respondents.

As per the AIADMK’s schedule, nominations were over last weekend. EPS filed his nomination papers. If required, polls were to be held on March 26 and results declared on March 27. OPS in a suit filed in the Madras high court seeking a stay in the elections challenging AIADMK’s resolutions passed on July 11 last year which had expelled him and elected EPS as the interim general secretary.

On March 22, Justice K Kumaresh Babu reserved the verdict. This was after he heard the petitions of three expelled members and OPS supporters– Manoj Panidan, R Vaithilingam and JCD Prabhakar who also sought an urgent hearing to stay the elections called for the post of general secretary. They have also challenged their removal.

Even as the party and its expelled members await orders, OPS once again reiterated that the AIADMK must unite to win elections further on.