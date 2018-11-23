American national John Allen Chau violated every rule in the book to meet the Sentinelese

Although American national John Allen Chau’s visit to North Sentinel Island, home of the protected Sentinelese tribe, has raised eyebrows since the island is out of bounds for tourists (even government officials unless they have special permission), rules say that all islands in the region, including the densely populated ones, are “restricted zones” for foreigners.

Every foreigner is required to obtain a Restricted Area Permit (RAP) to visit the Union territory. This permit, however, is not a licence to visit protected zones such as North Sentinel or any island that is home to aboriginal tribes.

Andaman and Nicobar Protection of Aboriginal Tribes Regulation (1956) is the principal law that protects aboriginal tribes of the islands. “This law restricts any kind of visit to North Sentinel Island and similar islands unless the trip is cleared by the highest authority,” said C Raghu, head of the regional office of Anthropological Survey of India in Port Blair.

“Access to North Sentinel Island and its buffer zone is strictly restricted under Protection of Aboriginal Tribe Regulation, 1956, as well as regulations under the Indian Forest Act, 1927,” said Dependra Pathak, director general of police of the Union territory.

The tourism industry, tour guides and tourists of Indian and foreign origin have to follow rules and restrictions under Andaman and Nicobar Islands Tourism Trade Regulation, 2017. These laws cover all islands in the region.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has a series of regulations for foreigners. The rules says that all foreign nationals require a RAP to visit Andaman and Nicobar islands, which is available from the immigration department on arrival at Port Blair.

The permit is valid for 30 days. This can be extended by 15 days in certain cases with permission from the superintendent of police, FRO/CID, Port Blair. The RAP can also be obtained from Indian embassies abroad and also from Foreigners Registration Offices in the major metros.

To visit the Union territory, foreign diplomats, members of the United Nations and international organisations holding diplomatic visa or passport require approval from the ministry of external affairs. There are similar restrictions for foreign journalists.

Citizens of Afganistan, China and Pakistan and foreign nationals of Pakistani origin are required to seek permission from the Union home ministry to visit the Andamans.

