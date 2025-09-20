Amitabh Kant explains why $100,000 H-1B visa fee is not a setback for India

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said that US President Donald Trump’s proposal to impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas would stifle American innovation while boosting India’s talent-driven growth. Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant says Trump’s $100,000 H-1B fee will choke US innovation.(PTI File)

He said that restricting global talent would redirect labs, patents, innovation, and startups to Indian cities, with America’s loss becoming India’s gain.

“Donald Trump’s 100,000 H-1B fee will choke U.S. innovation, and turbocharge India’s. By slamming the door on global talent, America pushes the next wave of labs, patents, innovation and startups to Bangalore and Hyderabad, Pune and Gurgaon,” Kant wrote on X.

“India’s finest Doctors, engineers, scientists, innovators have an opportunity to contribute to India’s growth & progress towards #ViksitBharat. America’s loss will be India’s gain,” he added.

The Trump administration on Friday announced plans to require companies to pay USD 100,000 annually for H-1B worker visas, a move that could significantly impact the technology sector, which depends heavily on skilled workers from India and China.

Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump has pursued a broad immigration crackdown, including measures restricting some legal immigration. The decision to overhaul the H-1B program marks the administration’s most prominent effort so far to reshape temporary employment visas.

“If you're going to train somebody, you're going to train one of the recent graduates from one of the great universities across our land. Train Americans. Stop bringing in people to take our jobs,” US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick said.

The proposed changes have sparked tensions with the tech industry, a sector that contributed millions of dollars to Trump’s presidential campaign.

Following the announcement, Microsoft and JPMorgan advised employees on H-1B visas to remain in the United States, according to internal emails reviewed by news agency Reuters.

Employees currently abroad were instructed to return before midnight on Saturday (0400 GMT on Sunday), when the new fee structure is scheduled to take effect.