Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amitabh Kant explains why $100,000 H-1B visa fee is not a setback for India

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 20, 2025 12:23 pm IST

Amitabh Kant said restricting global talent will shift labs, patents, and startups to Indian cities, making America’s loss India’s gain.

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said that US President Donald Trump’s proposal to impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas would stifle American innovation while boosting India’s talent-driven growth.

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant says Trump’s $100,000 H-1B fee will choke US innovation.(PTI File)
Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant says Trump’s $100,000 H-1B fee will choke US innovation.(PTI File)

He said that restricting global talent would redirect labs, patents, innovation, and startups to Indian cities, with America’s loss becoming India’s gain.

“Donald Trump’s 100,000 H-1B fee will choke U.S. innovation, and turbocharge India’s. By slamming the door on global talent, America pushes the next wave of labs, patents, innovation and startups to Bangalore and Hyderabad, Pune and Gurgaon,” Kant wrote on X.

“India’s finest Doctors, engineers, scientists, innovators have an opportunity to contribute to India’s growth & progress towards #ViksitBharat. America’s loss will be India’s gain,” he added.

The Trump administration on Friday announced plans to require companies to pay USD 100,000 annually for H-1B worker visas, a move that could significantly impact the technology sector, which depends heavily on skilled workers from India and China.

Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump has pursued a broad immigration crackdown, including measures restricting some legal immigration. The decision to overhaul the H-1B program marks the administration’s most prominent effort so far to reshape temporary employment visas.

“If you're going to train somebody, you're going to train one of the recent graduates from one of the great universities across our land. Train Americans. Stop bringing in people to take our jobs,” US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick said.

The proposed changes have sparked tensions with the tech industry, a sector that contributed millions of dollars to Trump’s presidential campaign.

Following the announcement, Microsoft and JPMorgan advised employees on H-1B visas to remain in the United States, according to internal emails reviewed by news agency Reuters.

Employees currently abroad were instructed to return before midnight on Saturday (0400 GMT on Sunday), when the new fee structure is scheduled to take effect.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and DUSU Election Result Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and DUSU Election Result Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Amitabh Kant explains why $100,000 H-1B visa fee is not a setback for India
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On